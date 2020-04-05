UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 112.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 39,288 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF stock opened at $83.27 on Friday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.41 and a fifty-two week high of $100.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.77.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

