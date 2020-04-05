UBS Group AG Purchases 7,302 Shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst were worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 210,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Apriem Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst in the fourth quarter valued at about $447,000. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VCV opened at $10.73 on Friday. Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%.

Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

