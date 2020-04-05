UBS Group AG Has $4.22 Million Holdings in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,792 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of ABM Industries worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

ABM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair upgraded ABM Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ABM Industries from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded ABM Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of ABM opened at $22.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.96. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $42.67.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.10%.

In other news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $27,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $235,470.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,255.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

