UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 567 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Innospec worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter worth $548,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innospec in the 4th quarter worth $1,295,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Innospec by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innospec in the 4th quarter worth $1,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $64.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.71 and a twelve month high of $107.85.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Innospec had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IOSP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.