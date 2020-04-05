UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Fabrinet worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FN. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $143,731.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,800.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,243 shares of company stock worth $572,471. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $52.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.81. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $71.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from to in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

