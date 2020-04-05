TurtleNetwork (TN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,777.00

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. TurtleNetwork has a total market capitalization of $601,444.20 and approximately $1,777.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

inSure (SURE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014333 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006869 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00459521 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014636 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork (TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

