Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TLW. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC downgraded Tullow Oil to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 50 ($0.66) in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tullow Oil to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 186 ($2.45) to GBX 87 ($1.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 91.57 ($1.20).

LON TLW opened at GBX 17.29 ($0.23) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $243.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of GBX 7.17 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 254.60 ($3.35). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 24.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 105.49.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

