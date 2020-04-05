Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Raised to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TRMK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Trustmark from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.39. Trustmark has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $36.63.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Trustmark will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,390,000 after buying an additional 54,005 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

