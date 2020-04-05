Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TBK. DA Davidson lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens upgraded Triumph Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.75.

Shares of TBK opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.45.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.64 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director C Todd Sparks acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $46,414.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,661.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 52,665 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 42,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

