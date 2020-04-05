Tri-star Resources (LON:TSTR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.12

Tri-star Resources PLC (LON:TSTR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.12 and traded as low as $12.05. Tri-star Resources shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 54,341 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 million and a P/E ratio of -66.25.

About Tri-star Resources (LON:TSTR)

Tri-Star Resources Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of minerals. The company primarily owns 40% interest in Strategic & Precious Metals Processing LLC, an antimony and gold production facility in Sohar, the Sultanate of Oman. It also owns antimony and mining resources in Turkey and Canada.

