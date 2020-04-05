Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Price Target Lowered to C$0.15 at BMO Capital Markets

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.15 to C$0.10 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.65 to C$0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Trevali Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.10 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.15 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.24.

Shares of Trevali Mining stock opened at C$0.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.19. Trevali Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.07 and a 1-year high of C$0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53. The company has a market cap of $64.21 million and a PE ratio of -1.95.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

