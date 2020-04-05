Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Insider Purchases £538.78 in Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) insider Marianne Culver purchased 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 869 ($11.43) per share, with a total value of £538.78 ($708.73).

Marianne Culver also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

On Monday, March 2nd, Marianne Culver acquired 36 shares of Travis Perkins stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,498 ($19.71) per share, with a total value of £539.28 ($709.39).

Shares of TPK stock opened at GBX 720 ($9.47) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,258.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,443.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.30. Travis Perkins plc has a twelve month low of GBX 573.80 ($7.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22). The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a GBX 33 ($0.43) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $15.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.99%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPK. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Travis Perkins to a “sector performer” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,720 ($22.63) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,576 ($20.73).

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.