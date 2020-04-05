Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Translate Bio, Inc. operates as a therapeutics company. It develops transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases caused by protein and gene dysfunction. Translate Bio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Shares of Translate Bio stock opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.80. Translate Bio has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $13.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Translate Bio by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 63,425 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 286.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 40,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

