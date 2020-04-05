TransferCoin Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. TransferCoin has a market capitalization of $21,400.87 and $63.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TransferCoin has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One TransferCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TransferCoin

TX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw . The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev . TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

