Traders Purchase Large Volume of Unilever Call Options (NYSE:UN)

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 2,475 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 190% compared to the average daily volume of 853 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UN. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Unilever by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Unilever stock opened at $47.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.58. Unilever has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $63.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

