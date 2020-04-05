Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,696 call options on the company. This is an increase of 80% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,497 call options.

EDU stock opened at $106.51 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a fifty-two week low of $80.18 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.33.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $785.21 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EDU shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,684,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,989,000 after buying an additional 561,547 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,861,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,212,000 after buying an additional 35,572 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,673,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,443,000 after buying an additional 277,168 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,114,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,687,000 after buying an additional 84,893 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,869,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,974,000 after buying an additional 41,173 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

