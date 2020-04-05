Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on DHT (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 7,939 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 120% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,608 call options.

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $957.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of -0.05. DHT has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.31 million. DHT had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DHT will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in DHT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,831,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DHT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in DHT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DHT by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in DHT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

