Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Raised to $280.00 at Citigroup

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $240.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nomura upped their target price on Trade Desk from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Trade Desk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $330.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $254.13.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $160.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.24, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.15. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $136.00 and a 1-year high of $323.78.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $215.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.28 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 77,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.39, for a total transaction of $21,319,554.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 71,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,584,311.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 5,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total value of $1,686,131.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,916,529.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,199 shares of company stock valued at $35,514,934. Company insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $94,282,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $66,781,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,750,000 after buying an additional 244,577 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 271,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,424,000 after acquiring an additional 127,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,043.7% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 122,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,752,000 after acquiring an additional 111,539 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

