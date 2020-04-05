Total (EPA:FP) PT Set at €41.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Total (EPA:FP) has been given a €41.00 ($47.67) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Total currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €43.25 ($50.29).

FP stock opened at €33.53 ($38.99) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €44.69. Total has a 1-year low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 1-year high of €49.33 ($57.36).

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

