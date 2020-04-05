TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TIVO. BWS Financial lowered shares of TiVo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of TiVo from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of TiVo in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TiVo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

TIVO stock opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $809.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.07. TiVo has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.70 million. TiVo had a negative net margin of 61.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TiVo will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TIVO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in TiVo by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in TiVo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in TiVo by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 123,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 45,758 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in TiVo by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TiVo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TiVo

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

