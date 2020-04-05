Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.30.

TVTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair lowered shares of Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from to in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Lee Shapiro purchased 4,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $48,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,648. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sara Finley purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 26,565 shares of company stock valued at $319,255. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at $14,320,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 91.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 783,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after buying an additional 373,782 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 147,630 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at $2,277,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 16.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 676,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after buying an additional 93,420 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $4.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $247.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.97. Tivity Health has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $26.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $272.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.15 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 25.36% and a positive return on equity of 20.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

