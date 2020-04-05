Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Given New Price Target at Piper Sandler

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from to in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Titan Medical’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down previously from $2.50) on shares of Titan Medical in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $0.92.

TMDI stock opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. Titan Medical has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $3.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Titan Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Titan Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

