Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) PT Raised to C$110.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$95.00 to C$110.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$103.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. CIBC upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$93.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$96.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05. The firm has a market cap of $46.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.18. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of C$75.91 and a twelve month high of C$109.99.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.09 billion. Equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 2.1199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director David Kenneth Roy Thomson acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$82.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,054,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,109,500.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

