The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of The Western Union (NYSE:WU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WU. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on The Western Union from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Shares of WU opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.03. The Western Union has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 737.30% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Western Union will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

In related news, Director Jan Siegmund acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $262,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in The Western Union by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

