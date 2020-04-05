TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TESSCO Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of the services, products and solutions required to build, operate, maintain and use wireless voice, data, messaging, location tracking and Internet systems. The company provides marketing and sales services, knowledge and supply chain management, product-solution delivery and control systems utilizing Internet and information technology. The company’s guiding vision is to be The Vital Link between buyers and manufacturers. For its customers, the company provides a total source of product knowledge and solutions. “

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TESS. ValuEngine raised shares of TESSCO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of TESSCO Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of TESS stock opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. TESSCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $139.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. Research analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TESSCO Technologies (TESS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.