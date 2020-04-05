Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

TSLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Tesla from $325.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tesla from $612.00 to $684.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nord/LB restated a “sell” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $800.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.45.

Shares of TSLA opened at $480.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $646.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $452.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. Tesla has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $968.99. The company has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total transaction of $3,567,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,723.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total value of $76,141.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,504,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,536 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,842 over the last ninety days. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Tesla by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

