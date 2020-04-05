Tervita (TSE:TEV) PT Lowered to C$4.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TEV. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tervita from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tervita from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Tervita from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Tervita from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Tervita from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.28.

Shares of TEV opened at C$3.29 on Wednesday. Tervita has a 52 week low of C$2.97 and a 52 week high of C$7.99. The firm has a market cap of $432.71 million and a P/E ratio of -3.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

