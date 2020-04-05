TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of TeraGo stock opened at C$5.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.40. TeraGo has a 12 month low of C$4.00 and a 12 month high of C$13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$12.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TeraGo will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

