Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Lowered to C$26.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TECK.B. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$26.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$27.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$25.27.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$10.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion and a PE ratio of -9.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.15 and a 1-year high of C$34.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.18.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Further Reading: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.