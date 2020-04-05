Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Cut to C$20.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$20.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TECK.B has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$26.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. CIBC lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$27.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$25.27.

TECK.B opened at C$10.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$8.15 and a 52 week high of C$34.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

