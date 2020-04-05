Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Teck Resources from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Teck Resources from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.48. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.0377 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $4,819,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $105,890,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $13,603,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,699,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,648,000 after purchasing an additional 999,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 55,592 shares in the last quarter. 49.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

