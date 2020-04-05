TD Securities Cuts Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$6.50

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CJR.B. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Corus Entertainment stock opened at C$2.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $469.91 million and a P/E ratio of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.51. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of C$1.78 and a twelve month high of C$8.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.96.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

