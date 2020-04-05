Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) Price Target Increased to C$72.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. CSFB boosted their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a buy rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$72.41.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

TSE TRP opened at C$60.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion and a PE ratio of 14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$65.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$67.93. Tc Pipelines has a fifty-two week low of C$47.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.58.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.03. The company had revenue of C$3.26 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 3.9900001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is 75.88%.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.