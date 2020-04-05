Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) Price Target Increased to C$65.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$72.41.

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$60.65 on Wednesday. Tc Pipelines has a 52 week low of C$47.05 and a 52 week high of C$76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$65.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$67.93. The company has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion and a PE ratio of 14.20.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.26 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 3.9900001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.88%.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

