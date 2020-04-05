Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target Cut to C$0.90

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.10 to C$0.90 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TKO. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$0.90 to C$0.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Taseko Mines from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Taseko Mines stock opened at C$0.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.80. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of C$0.28 and a 1 year high of C$1.05. The company has a market cap of $88.63 million and a PE ratio of -1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.56.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$89.93 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

