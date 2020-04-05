Synopsys’ (SNPS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $178.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synopsys from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $124.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.10 and a 200 day moving average of $139.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $166.87.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $4,884,948.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,614,308.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $637,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,678.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,624 shares of company stock worth $38,799,720. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Synopsys by 11.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 28,742.9% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Synopsys by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 386,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,766,000 after acquiring an additional 236,744 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,026,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,136,000 after acquiring an additional 208,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $214,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

