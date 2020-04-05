SVB Leerink Lowers Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Price Target to $15.00

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its target price lowered by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 288.60% from the company’s current price.

EOLS has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Evolus from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

Get Evolus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 6.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $19.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.93 million. Research analysts expect that Evolus will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rui Avelar sold 39,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $422,423.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,289.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Evolus by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Evolus by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Evolus by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Evolus in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.