SVB Leerink Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) – SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.05 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 157.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IONS. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $48.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 9.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.09. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $39.32 and a twelve month high of $86.58.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $231,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $677,550.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,987.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,917 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

