Susquehanna Bancshares Reiterates “Hold” Rating for National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Susquehanna Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Get National Instruments alerts:

NATI opened at $33.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.01. National Instruments has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $48.22.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $367.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Instruments news, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $36,325.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,984.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 329,410 shares in the company, valued at $14,849,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in National Instruments by 40.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $7,123,000. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 61,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.