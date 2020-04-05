SunTrust Banks Weighs in on AvalonBay Communities Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.42. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.39 EPS.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AVB has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $241.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.53.

NYSE:AVB opened at $132.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.08. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $229.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,133,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,253,000 after purchasing an additional 243,424 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.1% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 125,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,975,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at about $978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.