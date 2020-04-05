SunTrust Banks Cuts Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $495.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $580.00 to $495.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $635.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cfra raised shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.23.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $433.80 on Friday. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $343.95 and a 1 year high of $546.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $473.03 and its 200 day moving average is $470.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total transaction of $497,861.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,590.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,968 shares of company stock valued at $19,432,487 over the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 49.3% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 37.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 162.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 166,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,751,000 after buying an additional 103,426 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. 71.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.