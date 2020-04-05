SunTrust Banks Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of UDR in a report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for UDR’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UDR. Citigroup raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.64.

UDR opened at $31.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.76. UDR has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.29. UDR had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

In related news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,118,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,113.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of UDR by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

