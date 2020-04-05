Sunbelt Securities Inc. Takes $9.44 Million Position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,441,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

MJ opened at $10.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.06. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $36.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th.

