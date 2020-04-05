Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 375 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,445,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,560,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 205,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $79.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.25. The company has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Several research firms have commented on MMC. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.78.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

