Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 221 Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 221 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,222,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,070,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $178,630,000 after purchasing an additional 57,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,576 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $132,265,000 after purchasing an additional 39,594 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 9.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 601,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,825,000 after purchasing an additional 53,618 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,777 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,415,000 after purchasing an additional 17,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 434,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,539,000 after purchasing an additional 124,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $176.66 on Friday. Amedisys Inc has a 52 week low of $106.65 and a 52 week high of $202.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.34.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys Inc will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $2,182,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa L. Kline acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.63 per share, with a total value of $142,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,881.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $635,950 and sold 22,529 shares valued at $4,341,023. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $154.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

