Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases New Stake in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,258,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,885,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,725 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $50,628,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in US Foods by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,325,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in US Foods by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,412,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,037,000 after acquiring an additional 880,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in US Foods by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,514,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,226,000 after acquiring an additional 623,718 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra cut US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.88.

NYSE:USFD opened at $14.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.31. US Foods Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 1.48%. US Foods’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

