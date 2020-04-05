Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases New Position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 452.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 219.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total transaction of $591,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $62.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. Five Below Inc has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $148.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $687.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $159.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.06.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

