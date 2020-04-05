Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases New Position in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,738,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 9,466 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 392,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 69,631 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 37,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

BKN opened at $14.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43. BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $16.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%.

BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

