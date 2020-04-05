Sunbelt Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,435,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 1,068.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 993,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,914,000 after buying an additional 908,773 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 156,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 14,730 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 32,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

NQP opened at $12.48 on Friday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0505 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

