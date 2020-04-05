Sunbelt Securities Inc. Makes New $8.67 Million Investment in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 375 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,670,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in EXACT Sciences by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,183,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in EXACT Sciences by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 402,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,267,000 after buying an additional 161,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in EXACT Sciences by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EXACT Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.60.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.07. EXACT Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $123.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -76.37 and a beta of 1.76.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. Research analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $116,084.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,731 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,531. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

